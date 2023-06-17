PLAINVIEW — Services for William “Bill” Huwaldt, 87, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
William Huwaldt died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1935-2023
William Lewis “Bill” Huwaldt, son of Walter and Mabel (Hoferer) Huwaldt, was born July 24, 1935, on a farm near Breslau.
Bill graduated from Plainview Public Schools in 1953. After graduation, he worked for Ervin McKown, an area carpenter, and helped Ervin build many houses in Plainview. Bill enlisted into the U.S. Army and served two years, stationed in Germany. After his tour of duty, Bill and his father farmed together for many years, eventually framing on his own after his father retired.
He married Susan Kuhl on June 7, 1964, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Susan of Neligh; sister Arlene and (Hoyt) Sirek of Orchard; brother-in-law Kenneth and (Joyce) Kuhl of Emden, Mo.; nephews Roger (Lori) Sirek of Minden, Gordon Sirek of Van Alftyne, Texas, David (Melody) Kuhl of Jackson, Tenn., and John Kuhl of Quincy, Ill.; nieces Tricia (John) Broughton of Emden, Mo., and Alicia (Brad) Upschulte of Quincy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.