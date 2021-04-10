HARTINGTON — Services for William Hotchkiss, 80, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.
PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Myrna F. (Nelson) Higgins, 87, Plattsmouth, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lee Wigert will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
LINDSAY — Private services for Harry Korus, 92, Lindsay, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Rotherham Post 261 Honor Guard.
ALBION — Services for Marilyn R. Fox, 89, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. She died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Ronald L. Gustafson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at a later date at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Newman Grove. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Eunice McClellan, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LINDSAY — Private services for Harry Korus, 92, Lindsay, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Holy Family Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Services for Frankie L. (Fryer) McDowell, 61, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Brookings First Assembly of God in Brookings, S.D.