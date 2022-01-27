 Skip to main content
William Hobbs

EWING — Services for William L. “Duke” Hobbs, 75, O’Neill, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church followed by a 5 p.m. parish rosary.

William Hobbs died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Willard Eggerling died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.

Carmela Huey

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Donald Spicer

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Larry Neitzke

FRANKLIN — Memorial services for Larry L. Neitzke, 70, Bloomington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Crossgate Church in Franklin. The Rev. Kasey Loschen will officiate. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin at a later time.

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Gerald O’Malley

O’NEILL — Services for Gerald “Jerry” O’Malley, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Marvin Oswald

LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marvin Oswald died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Kinship Point Assisted Living in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

