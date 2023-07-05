 Skip to main content
William Hintz

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church in Pierce.

William Hintz died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at CHI Hospital in Plainview.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2023

William Hintz was born March 26, 1943, in Madison, the son of William E. and Martha (Rautenberg) Hintz. Bill was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce by the Rev. Harms. Bill attended Pierce country School District 26 and graduated from Pierce High School in 1961.

That same year, he entered the National Guard and served six months at Fort Ord, Calif., and the rest of his term at the Norfolk National Guard.

On June 23, 1963, Bill married Judine “Judy” Lang at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple lived southwest of Pierce and made their home there for 60 years, raising cattle, pigs, milking cows and raising crops.

Bill was a seed corn salesman for Sakota and Agri-pro. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going on tours and an occasional trip to the casino. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, Midwest Toy Farmers Club, The Good Times Bunch, a bowling league in his younger years.

He is survived by his spouse, Judine “Judy” Hintz of Pierce; brothers Leon (Karen) Hintz of Pierce, Arvid (Sonia) Hintz of Coral Springs, Fla.; sister Karen (Rod) Hintz of Stanton; sisters-in-law Linda (Tom) Clausen of Norfolk and Patricia (Martie) Jones of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha Hintz; in-laws Harold and Verada Lang; brothers Lee and Vern; sister Caroline Frowick and her spouse, Lloyd; and brothers-in-law Ron Daugherty and Chuck Schwank.

Casketbearers will be Patrick Hintz, Jim Hitz, Gary Frowick, Jerry Frowick, Mike Daugherty and Chad Schwank. The organist will be Linda Peekenschneider with congregational hymns “Beautiful Savior,” “Be Still My Soul” and “Rock of Ages.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

