William Haskell

LAUREL — Memorial services for William “Andy” Haskell, 51, of Lewisville, Texas, formerly of Papillion, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel with the Rev. Kathleen Splitt officiating.

Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

He died unexpectantly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at this residence.

Roger Lang

O’NEILL — Services for Roger Lang, 83, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Arlene Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Arlene E. Wohlman, 89, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Daylin Risch

HOWELLS — Services for Daylin Risch, 53, of Howells will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Howells with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by Albin Folda Post No. 155 of the Howells America…

Everett Schuetz

STANTON — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Arin Hess officiating. Interment will be at the Bega Cemetery, rural Stanton County, with military rites provided by VFW Post #3602 and t…

Janet Anderson

WAYNE — Funeral services for Janet L. Anderson, 86, of Wayne, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Florence Hasenpflug

CREIGHTON — Services for Florence Hasenpflug, 94, formerly of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Marjorie Bokemper

EMERSON — Services for Marjorie L. Bokemper, 77, of Emerson will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

