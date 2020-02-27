William Harder

WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Harder, 82, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
1937-2020
William Otto Harder was born on April 23, 1937, on the family farm south of Wisner to Harvey and Evelyn (Brahmer) Harder. He was baptized on May 16, 1937, and later confirmed on March 19, 1951, both at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. Bill attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Wisner High School in 1955. He began farming with his father.
On Dec. 28, 1958, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Hatterman at the Zion Lutheran Church. Bill ran the maintainer for Bismark Township and continued to farm. The couple moved into Wisner in 1992, and then Bill operated the maintainer for Wisner Township.
Bill was a member of Zion-St. John Lutheran Church, where he held various offices. He enjoyed playing baseball on the Rock Creek Baseball Team, softball, bowling, fishing, hunting and enjoyed doing woodworking projects.
Survivors include Carolyn, his spouse of 61 years; his sons, Tim and Brenda Harder of Wisner and their family, Trevor and Kendra Harder and Tiffany Harder; Tom and Jackie Harder of Wisner; Ted and Jodie Harder of Wisner and their family, Nicole and TJ Daberkow and Hilary and Connor Mele; and Troy and Cindy Harder of Granby, Colo.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Evelyn Harder; and a brother, Kermit Harder.