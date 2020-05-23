William Greenough

NORFOLK — Private services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, of Norfolk will be Tuesday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Public visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
1925-2020
Bill was born on Dec. 21, 1925, to Earl and Stella (Cline) Greenough near Soldier, Iowa, and he was raised on the farm there. He attended school in rural Monona County and Soldier, Iowa. He moved to the Mapleton, Iowa, area in 1942 and farmed with his father.
He married Ellen Sands in 1944 and moved to Sioux City, where Bill worked for Farmers Lumber and Supply.
He then went to work for International Milling Company and delivered flour. He was quickly promoted to the sales force. Later, he transferred to the Norfolk area.
Bill and Ellen adopted Anita, Bill and Mary. They then had a son, Jeffrey, who passed away when he was 2 years old. Jerald was born soon after.
Bill and Ellen later divorced.
In 1966, he married Joyce Wilcox. To this union, son Faron was born. Joyce had four children: Steve, Marlea, Tamara and Kevin.
Bill worked with International Multifoods as a territory manager for 35 years until he retired in 1986.
Bill spent a lifetime buying, selling and trading horses and tack. Every customer became a lifelong friend. His family was his pride and joy, and he made sure everyone knew that.
Bill was a member of the Westridge United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and he was a former member of the Norfolk Saddle Club.
Survivors include his spouse, Joyce Greenough of Norfolk; his children, Anita Clyde of Norfolk, William (Judy) Greenough of Norfolk, Mary (John) Kringel of Hickman, Jerald “Jed” (Diane) Greenough of Dannebrog, Faron (Cari) Greenough of Kearney, Marlea Wilcox of Norfolk, Kevin Wilcox of Denver; a son-in-law, Ron Klein of Broken Bow; 19 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Deloris) Greenough of Spencer, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Jeffrey Greenough; a son, Steven Wilcox; a daughter, Tamara Klein; two sisters, Evelyn Fritz and Irene Freerking; and two brothers, Robert Greenough and Kenneth Greenough.
Casketbearers are Kerry Eucker, Jared Klein, Jacob Klein, Jami Klein, Trevor Greenough, Blaine Greenough, Joe Greenough, Bryan Greenough, Caleb Greenough and Jacob Greenough.
The graveside service and funeral service will be streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.