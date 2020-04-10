William Frederickson

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for William “Dan” Frederickson, 65, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 9, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was in charge of the arrangements.
1955-2020
William “Dan” Frederickson succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his daughter’s home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2020.
Dan graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1972 and later graduated from Northeast Community College. Dan “Blackie” loved his country life, where he raised cattle, farmed and sprayed noxious weeds. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, watching movies, playing his video games and going to the casino.
Dan was the most caring and kind-hearted person that anyone knew. He was always there for anyone to give advice or just to listen when you needed an ear. Dan’s world revolved around his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Trica (Mike) Magsamen; a son, Travis (Jennifer) Leitschuck; a brother, Jimmy (Rita) Fredrickson; a sister, Peggy (Chris) Ford; a brother, Jeff Fredrickson; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Irma Fredrickson; and a brother, Chet Fredrickson.
A special thank you to the people of Columbus Community Hospital Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Another special thank you to Jim Hoch at Hoch Funeral Home and McKowan Funeral Home in Columbus for their compassion and understanding during this difficult time.
The family would like everyone to know they are planning a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.
Casketbearers were Daniel Frederickson, Mackenzie Magsamen, Brooklynn Magsamen, Kade Magsamen, Braxton Magsamen, Ethan Leitschuck, Grace Leitschuck and Casey Labenz.
Memorials have been suggested to the family in Dan’s name for a future designation.
