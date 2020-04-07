William Frank Jr.

VERDIGRE — Private services for William F. “Bill” Jr., 69, Verdigre, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
He died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Brookstone Village in Omaha.
1950-2020
William George Frank “Bill” Jr. was born on July 27, 1950, to William Sr. and Irene (Haskin) Frank in Orchard. He attended country school and graduated from Verdigre Public School in 1968.
On June 5, 1971, Bill was married to Tara Mastalir at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. To this union, three daughters were born: Michelle, Amy and Robyn.
Bill was a member of the Verdigre Fire Department and Verdigre Rescue Squad for many years. He worked for the Knox County Department of Roads as a motor grader operator and always had a big wave for everyone he met.
Bill’s greatest passions in life were his grandkids and food. He rarely missed an activity the grandkids were involved in and always had a detailed story about what he was cooking for anyone who would stop and take the time to listen. According to him, whatever he made that day was always the “best he’s ever made.”
Bill enjoyed traveling, driving around looking for deer, hunting and fishing, making jaternice with his grandkids and keeping the squirrels off his bird feeders.
He suffered a massive stroke and passed away on April 4, 2020, surrounded by his spouse and daughters.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Tara; his daughters, Michelle and Rick Kotrous of Verdigre, Amy and Tom Harding of Omaha and Robyn and Travis Barney of Bloomfield; his grandchildren, Ian, Rhyan, Allie and Jase Kotrous, Landon Harding and Brock and Brody Barney; his sisters, Sandra (Jerome) Forman and Donna (Gary) Effle; and a brother-in-law, Wally Cihlar. He also is survived by his spouse’s parents and brothers and sisters-in-law, all of Verdigre, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pat Cihlar; a brother-in-law, Mark Pischel; and an uncle, Telford Grim.
