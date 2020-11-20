William Ehlers

LEIGH — Graveside services for William D. Ehlers, 79, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh. Military rites will be conducted.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel. COVID-19 health measures will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Countryside Nursing Facility in Madison.
Kracl-Leigh Memorial Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements
1940-2020
William was born Dec. 12, 1940, in Clarkson to William and Martha (Kabes) Ehlers. After graduating high school, he attended trade school in Milford for two years. After serving in the U.S. Navy, William went to Seattle, where he worked for the Boeing corporation from 1966 to 2000. He was involved in some of Boeing’s most interesting and classified projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with cars.
William is survived by four brothers, Robert (Barbara) Ehlers of Leigh, Russell of Stanton and Gary and Kenneth of Leigh; three sisters, Marilyn (Thomas) Hekrdle of Madison, Linda (Rodney) Borck of Naperville, Ill., and Carol (Leon) Carroll of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
The family asks no flowers, plants or statues be sent. Memorials in care of the family for future designation.