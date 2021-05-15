William Drees

CLARKSON — Services for William J. “Bill” Drees, 74, Clarkson, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Iowa at a later date. Military rites will be conducted at the church.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church.
He died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Clarkson.
———
William “Bill” J. Drees was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Manchester, Iowa, to Reynold and Marian (Voss) Drees. He graduated from Manchester High School and on Sept. 28, 1965, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 24, 1969. Upon his return from military duty, Bill worked with his father on the family farm.
In 1976, Bill set out on his own, moving to Clarkson, where he worked on the Malena farms. He later ran the Brass Rail and during the mid-1990’s, went to work for Holiday Retirement Homes in maintenance. Bill later started his own painting business in Clarkson, retiring in 2020 after 15 years.
After Bill’s first marriage ended in divorce, he was reunited with an old high school friend, Roxana “Roxy” Duncan Boyd. The couple were married on Oct. 16, 2010, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Bill enjoyed fast-pitch baseball, pool, golf, bowling, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Roxy Drees of Clarkson; son Bart (Deadra) Drees of Henderson, Nev.; daughter Ranelle (dear friend Ron Baumback) Drees of Denver, Colo.);
daughter Karina (Todd) Quelet of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Max and Mason Quelet; son Jim (Kris) Boyd of Manchester; son Joe (JoeyLynn) Boyd of Manchester; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Carol Behnken of Marion, Iowa, Paula (Chuck) Zangerle of Manchester and Margaret Nueton of Manchester; a brother, Carl Drees of Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Reynold Drees; his mother, Marian Drees Oehler; a daughter, Tirsa Drees; and brothers, Dan, Larry and Robert Drees.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clarkson Opera House or the Clarkson Christian Daycare.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.