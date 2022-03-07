 Skip to main content
William Dendinger

HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. William Dendinger died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.

In other news

Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…

Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…

Audrey Weaver

NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Lyle Ransen

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military …

Elvena Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Service for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will be officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, also …

Mike Nissen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.

Miranda Rawlings

MADISON —  Memorial services for Miranda M. Rawlings, 33, were March 4 at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be at a later date.

Phyllis Gallop

WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis I. Gallop, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. Glenn Kietzmann will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Lillian Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home with tentative plans for visitation on Sunday and the funeral on Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

