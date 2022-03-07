HARTINGTON — Services for William “Bill” Dendinger, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. William Dendinger died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…
STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…
NORFOLK — Services for Audrey M. Weaver, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military …
PIERCE — Service for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will be officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, also …
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Mike Nissen, 59, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhouya will officiate with burial in the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.
MADISON — Memorial services for Miranda M. Rawlings, 33, were March 4 at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be at a later date.
WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis I. Gallop, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. Glenn Kietzmann will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home with tentative plans for visitation on Sunday and the funeral on Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.