William Davidson

William R. “Bill” Davidson, 84, Lincoln, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, in Lincoln. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2023
Bill was born June 12, 1938, to Robert and Elsie Davidson.
Bill is survived by his loving spouse of 61 years, Kathy Davidson; children Sheri (Charles) Hall, Jane (Troy) Peterson and Cathy (Jon) Johnson; grandchildren Nicole, April, Sidney, Reid, Brandon, Pierce, Shelby, Corbin, Molly and Milana; great-grandchildren Mitchell, Xaiden, Dillon, Payton, Ava and Merritt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Judy Whitehead.
Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnfh.com.