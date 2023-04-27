 Skip to main content
William Davidson

William R. “Bill” Davidson, 84, Lincoln, died Monday, April 24, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, in Lincoln. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1938-2023

Bill was born June 12, 1938, to Robert and Elsie Davidson.

Bill is survived by his loving spouse of 61 years, Kathy Davidson; children Sheri (Charles) Hall, Jane (Troy) Peterson and Cathy (Jon) Johnson; grandchildren Nicole, April, Sidney, Reid, Brandon, Pierce, Shelby, Corbin, Molly and Milana; great-grandchildren Mitchell, Xaiden, Dillon, Payton, Ava and Merritt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Judy Whitehead.

Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnfh.com.

In other news

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.

Melba Bejot

AINSWORTH — Services for Melba E. Bejot, 88, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Joyce Warneke

TILDEN — Services for Joyce E. Warneke, 88, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Joyce Warneke died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Elaine McInerney

Memorial services for Elaine McInerney, 94, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elk Point.

Meade Sexton

NIOBRARA — Meade Sexton, 82, Niobrara, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Niobrara.

Sara Fegley

NORFOLK — Services for Sara M. Fegley, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Delayne Deitloff

NORFOLK — Services for Delayne “Dee” Deitloff, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Allen Jessen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Curt Wingert officiating.

Robert Mohl

BANCROFT — Robert A. “Bob” Mohl, 93, West Point, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

