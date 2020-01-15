William Conley

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for William F. “Bill” Conley, 83, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644
He died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1936-2020
William Francis was born May 28, 1936, in Sandusky, Ohio, to William Edward and Dorothy Mary (Cann) Conley. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 5, 1954, to May 1, 1957.
Bill worked as a tour bus driver for The Broadmoor for many years. Also, he served as a Zamboni driver for the Olympic Area in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2000, Bill owned and operated the B-N-R Bar & Grill in Brunswick until his retirement.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending auctions.
He is survived by his companion of 18 years, Patricia Bodenstedt of Brunswick; daughters Barb (James) Ozanian of Woonsocket, R.I., and Kathy (Dave) Anderegg of Orchard; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers Dennis and Jack Conley of Sandusky, Ohio, and Rick Conley of Kearney; and nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his second spouse, Floss; his daughters, Dorothy “Dottie” Conley and Constance “Connie” Conley; his sister, Peggy Aceto; and his grandson, Mikey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brunswick Volunteer Fire and EMT Department.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.