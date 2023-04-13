CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Cedar, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. William Cedar died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
PIERCE — Services for Richard H. Schulz, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Schulz died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
Michael E. Schulz was born in Norfolk on May 17, 1952, to Delvin and Maxine (Heiderman) Schulz and passed away surrounded by his family in Lincoln on April 7, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 21 days.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Michael “Mick” Hindman, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Chamberlain-McColley Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.
ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.
ELGIN — Sylvester G. Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.