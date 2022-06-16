NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644 of Norfolk and the American Legion Riders.
William Buchanan died Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
1944-2022
William Lee “Bill” Buchanan was brought into the world on March 1, 1944, by Maxine (Ward) Buchanan and Roy Buchanan in Lincoln. Bill’s upbringing was typical for a kid from Nebraska. He attended Douglas High School in Douglas, graduating with the class of 1962. From there he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Go Huskers!) In 1967, he earned his degree in engineering, which served him well throughout his life.
The year 1967 was a big year for Bill. He married Barbara Jean Reed (Hipp). Their son, Mike, was born in 1968. By then, Bill had volunteered and was already in Vietnam, serving our country. He returned stateside in 1969, and by 1971 Mike had a baby brother — Shad. Soon another would arrive and Ryan would complete the family. Almost ...
Some people are bonded by blood and others by love. Such was the case with Brad Kruse. Though not Bill’s natural son, he was — and still is — one of Bill’s boys, in all ways that mattered.
Bill married Betty Osborne in 1987. Betty had two daughters — Cindy Kimmons and Linda Bua. Cindy and Linda were thrilled to welcome Bill as their stepdad and Bill was just as happy to take on that role.
Bill received an honorable discharge from the military in 1973. He took his engineering degree and Army experience and put them to work at Dale Electronics. During his tenure there, he earned numerous awards and citations. He worked in their Norfolk, Yankton and Columbus facilities. He also made many trips overseas for them to teach others in different locations how to use their machinery.
Eventually, he was transferred to El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. He retired from Dale in 1993, and moved to Lake Havasu, Ariz., to open his own business. In Lake Havasu, he owned and ran Mailboxes etc. until 2014. He then lived in Lincoln for awhile, but soon moved back to Norfolk to be nearer to family.
For an engineer, Bill’s interests were pretty diverse. He loved making stained glass pieces, country and western music, Johnny Horton, playing the guitar and being a campground host. He was an excellent cook, loved to eat good food, spending time at his camper and was the undisputed King of Drum Fishing.
Everyone loved Bill. Some of the people he left behind to cherish his memory are Mike Buchanan, Shad Buchanan, Ryan (Kelli) Buchanan, Brad Kruse, Cindy Kimmons, Linda Bua and his brother, Ron (Ethel) Ward. He leaves also his grandchildren, Blake Buchanan, Danielle (Kody) Dunn, Adriona Buchanan, Leia Buchanan, Hunter Buchanan, Ally Feddern, Jessica Rodgers, Taryn Lawson, Andrew Kimmons, Danayella Bua and Ryan Bua.
Bill was preceded by both spouses, Barbara Jean Buchanan and Betty Buchanan, and his parents, Maxine and Roy Buchanan.
