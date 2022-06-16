 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. Maximum
heat index values of 95 to 105 expected Saturday, then maximum
daily values of 100 to 108 for Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE...eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...The extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Heat
index values will peak in the late afternoon or early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an
air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644 of Norfolk and the American Legion Riders.

William Buchanan died Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Avera-McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

1944-2022

William Lee “Bill” Buchanan was brought into the world on March 1, 1944, by Maxine (Ward) Buchanan and Roy Buchanan in Lincoln. Bill’s upbringing was typical for a kid from Nebraska. He attended Douglas High School in Douglas, graduating with the class of 1962. From there he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Go Huskers!) In 1967, he earned his degree in engineering, which served him well throughout his life.

The year 1967 was a big year for Bill. He married Barbara Jean Reed (Hipp). Their son, Mike, was born in 1968. By then, Bill had volunteered and was already in Vietnam, serving our country. He returned stateside in 1969, and by 1971 Mike had a baby brother — Shad. Soon another would arrive and Ryan would complete the family. Almost ...

Some people are bonded by blood and others by love. Such was the case with Brad Kruse. Though not Bill’s natural son, he was — and still is — one of Bill’s boys, in all ways that mattered.

Bill married Betty Osborne in 1987. Betty had two daughters — Cindy Kimmons and Linda Bua. Cindy and Linda were thrilled to welcome Bill as their stepdad and Bill was just as happy to take on that role.

Bill received an honorable discharge from the military in 1973. He took his engineering degree and Army experience and put them to work at Dale Electronics. During his tenure there, he earned numerous awards and citations. He worked in their Norfolk, Yankton and Columbus facilities. He also made many trips overseas for them to teach others in different locations how to use their machinery.

Eventually, he was transferred to El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. He retired from Dale in 1993, and moved to Lake Havasu, Ariz., to open his own business. In Lake Havasu, he owned and ran Mailboxes etc. until 2014. He then lived in Lincoln for awhile, but soon moved back to Norfolk to be nearer to family.

For an engineer, Bill’s interests were pretty diverse. He loved making stained glass pieces, country and western music, Johnny Horton, playing the guitar and being a campground host. He was an excellent cook, loved to eat good food, spending time at his camper and was the undisputed King of Drum Fishing.

Everyone loved Bill. Some of the people he left behind to cherish his memory are Mike Buchanan, Shad Buchanan, Ryan (Kelli) Buchanan, Brad Kruse, Cindy Kimmons, Linda Bua and his brother, Ron (Ethel) Ward. He leaves also his grandchildren, Blake Buchanan, Danielle (Kody) Dunn, Adriona Buchanan, Leia Buchanan, Hunter Buchanan, Ally Feddern, Jessica Rodgers, Taryn Lawson, Andrew Kimmons, Danayella Bua and Ryan Bua.

Bill was preceded by both spouses, Barbara Jean Buchanan and Betty Buchanan, and his parents, Maxine and Roy Buchanan.

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/William-Buchanan-15/#!/PhotosVideos.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

