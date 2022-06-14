NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
William Buchanan died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
VERDEL — A visitation/luncheon for Evelyn Lanman, 97, of Verdel will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Verdel Community Hall.
NORFOLK — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Noel Wheeler died Saturday June 11, 2022, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
NELIGH — Services for Ruth Ann Rodgers, 72, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. Sheppard, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. William Sheppard died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.