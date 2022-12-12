 Skip to main content
William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

William Borer died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

1940-2022

William Joseph “Bill” Borer, son of Louis and Clara (Ludden) Borer, was born Dec. 29, 1940, at Madison. He graduated from Albion Public Schools.

Bill was a linotype setter at Norfolk Daily News for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and the Divorced, Widowed, and Separated Support Group. Bill was also a Boy Scout troop leader when his sons were growing up.

In April 1993, Bill was united in marriage to Martha Nelson.

Bill is survived by his spouse, Martha; children Jeffrey A. (Heather) of Beaver, Penn., Jerry of Norfolk, Jeanne of Ceresco, Marcia (Ron) of Lincoln, Brian of Norfolk and Brad of Lincoln; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlene Nissen of Petersburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; two stepdaughters, Michyl and Melayne; and one grandchild.

