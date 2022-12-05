NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. William Borer died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Graber, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.
PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Tomek-…
CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.