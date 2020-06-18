William Blank

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

MADISON — Private family services for William R. “Bill” Blank, 91, of Madison will be Monday, June 22, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Public visitation with family will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1928-2020

Bill passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

William Robert was born Dec. 9, 1928, west of Madison to David and Elizabeth (Reeg) Blank. He was baptized, attended grade school and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Green Garden), rural Madison. He graduated from Madison High School in 1946.

On Oct. 21, 1951, he married Leata Anne “Anna” Werner in Battle Creek. They farmed and resided west of Madison. In 1956, Bill attended Reisch School of Auctioneering and he obtained real estate and insurance licenses in 1957. In 1958, Bill and Anne moved to town and established the Bill Blank Agency. Along with maintaining their business, he also worked part-time at the Norfolk Livestock Auction Market for 17 years. He retired from the Bill Blank Agency in 1993 but continued working with his family in the business.

He was a past member of the Nebraska and National Auctioneers Associations, Madison Chamber of Commerce, Norfolk Board of Realtors, and Madison School Board. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, holding various church offices, including elder, trustee, chairman of the Voter’s Assembly, Stewardship Committee member and treasurer.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years; their sons, Werner (Scarlet) Blank, Warren (Jean) Blank, and daughter Lisa (Doug) Wolken, all of Madison; grandchildren Benjamin (Kristen) Wolken, Rachel (Phil) Rardon, Rebecca (Justus) Utecht; great-granddaughters Anna, Tori, Charlotte and Everly; stepgrandchildren Heather (Sean) Drahota, Chelsey Hartner, TD Hartner and Garrett Hartner; stepgreat-grandchildren Gavin, Ally, Seely and Halsey; brother-in-law E. John (Jean) Werner of Battle Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Elmer (Vance) Blank and George (Margaret) Blank, and sister Ruby (Ruben) Vonderohe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Madison or Mission Central in Mapleton, Iowa.

The funeral service will be live streamed at www.trinitylutheranmadison.com at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22. The posting will also be available for a week following the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

