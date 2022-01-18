BAZILE MILLS — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
William Kruse Sr. died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
1936-2022
William Christ “Bill” Kruse Sr., son of William George and Lottie (Menger) Kruse, was born Nov. 9, 1936. He attended rural school near the family home. On June 17, 1956, Bill was united in marriage to Beulah Miller at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. They were blessed with five children, William Jr., Cinda, Rick, Pamela and Janet.
Bill and Beulah farmed north of Winnetoon for many years. He was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Beulah; children Junior (Bernita) Kruse of Creighton, Cinda (Joe) McDermott of Oto, Iowa, Rick Kruse of Winnetoon, Pamela Geu of Emerson and Janet Witzel of Schuyler; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister Edna (Glen) Miller of Page.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lottie Kruse; sisters Wilma (Carl) Suhr and Selma (Robert) Jensen; father- and mother-in-law Roland and Agnes Miller; brothers-in-law Freddie Miller and Earl Slattery; and sister-in-law Ruth Jensen.