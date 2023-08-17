William Babel

LINDSAY — William “Bill” Babel, 81, Humphrey, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in a grain bin accident on the family farm near Lindsay.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Monday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2023
William Maxwell “Bill” Babel was born on a farm near St. Bernard on Aug. 2, 1942, to Victor and Mildred (Babel) Beller. The oldest of nine children, he attended school at St. Bernard and high school at Humphrey High and received his diploma. Bill enlisted in the Army National Guard at age 17 and served from 1960 to 1968.
Bill began farming at age 16, except for the six months for guard duty. He farmed until the day he died.
On June 11, 1966, he married Mary Ann Frey at St. Francis in Humphrey. They lived on the farm across the road from where he was born and raised. To this union, they had three children, Sheri (Joe Wieser), Lori (Alan Eisenmenger) and Scott (Tanya Wulf) Babel. Then in 2008, Bill and Mary Ann built a new home in Humphrey and moved.
Bill went to the farm every day, where he raised hogs and farmed. He served on the Humphrey Co-Op board for several years, had a partnership in the Cornlea Pig Co., was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Humphrey and served in the honor guard.
Bill enjoyed ski trips and travel with a special group of friends. He was the favorite grandpa of several dogs and an avid collector of International toy tractors and DeWalt tools.
Bill was a proud grandpa to 10 grandchildren, Travis and April Wieser, Tiffany and Sean Murphy, Angie and Shayla Weiser, Bryce and fiancée Olivia Morris, Kolby, Pierce and Peighton Eisenmenger, Spencer and September Babel; and two great-grandchildren, Mickey Murphy and Everett Wieser.
Bill is also survived by his brothers and sister, Gary and Sharon Babel, Don and Candi Babel, Karen and Darrell Gabel, Glen and Patty Babel, Lyle and Sue Babel, Jack and Judy Babel, Randy and Deb Babel, and Wayne and Diane Babel; brothers-in-law Jack and Corinne Frey, Morris Frey, Jim and Cheri Frey, Jeanne and Bernie Sliva; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Barbara Babel, I.C. and Rose Beller; parents Victor and Mildred; parents-in-law Leonard and Margie Frey; brother-in-law and spouse, Jerry and Linda Frey; and sister-in-law Mary Ann Frey.
Memorials are suggested as that of the donor or family choice.