Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities, and those
without air conditioning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near record to record heat is expected
across the region starting this weekend. Excessive heat may
persist for a week or more. Some notable records that may be
broken are in Lincoln on Saturday where the forecast high is 102
degrees and the current record is 100 degrees set in 1962, and
in Norfolk on Monday where the forecast high is 101 degrees and
the current records is 100 degrees set in 1914.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

William Babel

William Babel

LINDSAY — William “Bill” Babel, 81, Humphrey, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in a grain bin accident on the family farm near Lindsay.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Monday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1942-2023

William Maxwell “Bill” Babel was born on a farm near St. Bernard on Aug. 2, 1942, to Victor and Mildred (Babel) Beller. The oldest of nine children, he attended school at St. Bernard and high school at Humphrey High and received his diploma. Bill enlisted in the Army National Guard at age 17 and served from 1960 to 1968.

Bill began farming at age 16, except for the six months for guard duty. He farmed until the day he died.

On June 11, 1966, he married Mary Ann Frey at St. Francis in Humphrey. They lived on the farm across the road from where he was born and raised. To this union, they had three children, Sheri (Joe Wieser), Lori (Alan Eisenmenger) and Scott (Tanya Wulf) Babel. Then in 2008, Bill and Mary Ann built a new home in Humphrey and moved.

Bill went to the farm every day, where he raised hogs and farmed. He served on the Humphrey Co-Op board for several years, had a partnership in the Cornlea Pig Co., was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Humphrey and served in the honor guard.

Bill enjoyed ski trips and travel with a special group of friends. He was the favorite grandpa of several dogs and an avid collector of International toy tractors and DeWalt tools.

Bill was a proud grandpa to 10 grandchildren, Travis and April Wieser, Tiffany and Sean Murphy, Angie and Shayla Weiser, Bryce and fiancée Olivia Morris, Kolby, Pierce and Peighton Eisenmenger, Spencer and September Babel; and two great-grandchildren, Mickey Murphy and Everett Wieser.

Bill is also survived by his brothers and sister, Gary and Sharon Babel, Don and Candi Babel, Karen and Darrell Gabel, Glen and Patty Babel, Lyle and Sue Babel, Jack and Judy Babel, Randy and Deb Babel, and Wayne and Diane Babel; brothers-in-law Jack and Corinne Frey, Morris Frey, Jim and Cheri Frey, Jeanne and Bernie Sliva; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Barbara Babel, I.C. and Rose Beller; parents Victor and Mildred; parents-in-law Leonard and Margie Frey; brother-in-law and spouse, Jerry and Linda Frey; and sister-in-law Mary Ann Frey.

Memorials are suggested as that of the donor or family choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

