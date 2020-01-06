William Alexander

A celebration of life for William “Weldon” Alexander, 90, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Rye Methodist Church in Rye, Colo.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
1929-2020
Weldon was born on Nov. 16, 1929, in Plainview, to Alan and Madge Alexander. He was raised there along with his brother, Ron. He graduated from Plainview High School. He later served as a Marine in the Korean War. He had a passion for golf, fishing and hunting.
On Dec. 20, 1953, he married the love of his life, Donna Mae White. Together they had three children: Rick, Randy and Debrah. Rick and his spouse, DD, reside in Castle Rock, Colo. Randy and his spouse, Leigh, live in Plainview. Debrah lives in Colorado City, Colo.
Weldon and Donna relocated to Colorado City in 1976. Weldon was a local member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He was the successful owner/operator of Alpine Liquors until 2000.
Weldon is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Phillip, David, Caden and his spouse Laura, Riley and her spouse Seth, Merrick and her fiancé Matthew, Taylor and Connor. Additionally, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, Foster and Baker. Some of his proudest moments were the times he spent interacting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Weldon’s honor may be made to the Rye Methodist Church, the V.F.W. 7305 in Colorado City or a charity of your choice.