NORFOLK — Services for Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willard Walton died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
In other news
A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
RANDOLPH — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Wobbenhorst died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Belden.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Willard Walton died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.
O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jack Morris will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Veranda Room at Divots. Jack died Sunday, May 7, 2023.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, of Butte will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.