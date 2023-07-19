 Skip to main content
Willard Walton

NORFOLK — Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2023

Willard Barton was born on May 4, 1939, to Barton and Leta Maude (Keller) Walton in O’Neill, one of 12 children. He attended school in O’Neill and, in 1957, he married Frances Kelly in Burke, S.D.

The couple soon moved to Denver, where Willard worked construction for a few years. In 1961, the couple moved back to Nebraska, settling in Madison, where they would live together for 50 years.

Willard worked at Felco Gas Station in Madison and then at Mimmick Motors, where he worked for 35 years, proudly serving as service manager, before retiring. In 2006, Willard and Francie moved to Norfolk.

Willard was a gifted mechanic and woodworker. He would make his children sleds, furniture for their Barbie dolls and even built them a mini replica of the kitchen in their own home. He loved the outdoors and would spend as much time camping, fishing and hunting with his brother, Larry, as possible. Family time was very important to him.

Willard was involved with the Madison Jaycees and helped construct the original Madison Fairgrounds.

Willard is survived by his spouse of 65 year, Francie; children Cindy (Clayton) Amiot, Kathy (Mike) Dreger, Robert Walton and Lori (Dan) Warner; sister Connie (Leonard “Snooks”) Peterson; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

