Willard Walton

NORFOLK — Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2023
Willard Barton was born on May 4, 1939, to Barton and Leta Maude (Keller) Walton in O’Neill, one of 12 children. He attended school in O’Neill and, in 1957, he married Frances Kelly in Burke, S.D.
The couple soon moved to Denver, where Willard worked construction for a few years. In 1961, the couple moved back to Nebraska, settling in Madison, where they would live together for 50 years.
Willard worked at Felco Gas Station in Madison and then at Mimmick Motors, where he worked for 35 years, proudly serving as service manager, before retiring. In 2006, Willard and Francie moved to Norfolk.
Willard was a gifted mechanic and woodworker. He would make his children sleds, furniture for their Barbie dolls and even built them a mini replica of the kitchen in their own home. He loved the outdoors and would spend as much time camping, fishing and hunting with his brother, Larry, as possible. Family time was very important to him.
Willard was involved with the Madison Jaycees and helped construct the original Madison Fairgrounds.
Willard is survived by his spouse of 65 year, Francie; children Cindy (Clayton) Amiot, Kathy (Mike) Dreger, Robert Walton and Lori (Dan) Warner; sister Connie (Leonard “Snooks”) Peterson; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
