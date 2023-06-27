Willard Marquardt

Services for Willard A. Marquardt, 82, Hartford, Wis., will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., in Hartford. The Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
Visitation with family will be 1-3:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford is handling arrangements.
1940-2023
The Rev. Willard Allen Marquardt went home peacefully to his Savior on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center — Summit surrounded by his family.
Willard was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Norfolk to Florence R. (nee Walker) and Erwin W. Marquardt. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Willard was united in marriage to Linda J. Huffman on June 14, 1975.
Willard received his master of music degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and taught music at the junior high level for several years until he made a career change to become a Lutheran pastor.
Upon graduation from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Willard was ordained into the pastoral ministry at the dual parish of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Huilsburg, Wis., and Zum Kripplein Christi Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, Wis., where he served for nearly 20 years. After retiring from the ministry, he remained active giving private music lessons and serving as a church musician.
Willard is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Linda; children Mike (April) Marquardt, John Marquardt (Aya), David (Shannon) Robert, Andrew (Julia) and Jennifer (Ryan); grandchildren Seth, Matthew, Brennen and Aria. He is further survived by his brother, Gerald Marquardt of Sherman, Texas, and his sister, Susan Marquardt of Bakersfield, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Marquardt; brother James Marquardt; and sister Ann Olcott.
Contributions in memory of Willard are appreciated to benefit the music ministry of his congregation, care of Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.