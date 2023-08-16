NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday.
Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1929-2023
Willard was born on Sept. 24, 1929, rural Stanton to William and Alice (Siedschlag) Kohlhof. Willard was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school at Stanton County District 81, then parochial school for seventh and eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947.
He married Jerrine Anderson on Feb. 21, 1949, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
After marriage, the couple farmed and lived in Madison County. Willard worked for Cominco Fertilizer Plant in Norfolk for 19 years. He won many trips through his work with Cominco traveling with his spouse to Italy, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. They both drove truck together from 1980 to 1992, traveling to 48 states.
Willard enjoyed fishing, polka dancing and spending time with family. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a member of the School District 64 board.
Survivors include his spouse, Jerrine Kohlhof of Norfolk; son Dennis (Susan) Kohlhof of Norfolk; daughter Sherryl (Mick) Sawyer of Inman; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice; brother Melvin; daughters Phyllis Higel and JoAnn Zohner; grandson Ben Kohlhof; and granddaughter Lynn Tosh.
Organist will be Starla Landkamer. Casketbearers will be Bill Kohlhof, Addam Beck, Caleb Zohner, Mark Bierman, Bill Zohner, Jerry Kohlhof and Dave Higel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.