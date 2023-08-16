 Skip to main content
Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Friday.

Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1929-2023

Willard was born on Sept. 24, 1929, rural Stanton to William and Alice (Siedschlag) Kohlhof. Willard was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He attended grade school at Stanton County District 81, then parochial school for seventh and eighth grade at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947.

He married Jerrine Anderson on Feb. 21, 1949, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

After marriage, the couple farmed and lived in Madison County. Willard worked for Cominco Fertilizer Plant in Norfolk for 19 years. He won many trips through his work with Cominco traveling with his spouse to Italy, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. They both drove truck together from 1980 to 1992, traveling to 48 states.

Willard enjoyed fishing, polka dancing and spending time with family. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a member of the School District 64 board.

Survivors include his spouse, Jerrine Kohlhof of Norfolk; son Dennis (Susan) Kohlhof of Norfolk; daughter Sherryl (Mick) Sawyer of Inman; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice; brother Melvin; daughters Phyllis Higel and JoAnn Zohner; grandson Ben Kohlhof; and granddaughter Lynn Tosh.

Organist will be Starla Landkamer. Casketbearers will be Bill Kohlhof, Addam Beck, Caleb Zohner, Mark Bierman, Bill Zohner, Jerry Kohlhof and Dave Higel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.



Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

