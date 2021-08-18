Willard Holdorf

WAYNE — Services for Willard J. “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Holdorf died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2021
Willard James Holdorf was born July 6, 1931, on a farm near Concord to Johann “Max” and Elsie (Luth) Holdorf. He attended schools in Concord and Laurel. Willie began working on the Holdorf Family Farm.
Willie married Bev Evers on Sept. 3, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel and worked for his father-in-law. He began driving truck for Odie Huetig and later working at the Laurel and Winside Dehy Plants and at Four Quarters Feedlot.
Willie worked for Ivan and Hollis Freese for a number of years, before working in maintenance for 17 years for Wayne County. For a number of years, he worked for Kinney Farms and then for DDM for 11 years, hauling gravel. Willie retired one day, and then went to work mowing the next day for the Wayne Country Club. He enjoyed antique and memorabilia collecting, fishing and hunting for deer. He bagged one in 2020.
Willie is survived by his children, Kathy (Dean) Jensen of Battle Creek, Randy (Joni) Holdorf of Carroll, Tamara Sterling of Concord and Brent (Jackie) Holdorf of Coleridge; 13 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Delmar Holdorf of Wayne and Darrell (Bette) Holdorf of Pine City, Minn.; his sisters, Yvonne Palmer of Gilbert, Ariz., and Vernita (Bruce) Hoeflich of Omaha; nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Beverly in 2015; brothers Marlyn and Verdell (Ruth); sister Dolores (Jack) Erwin; and sister-in-law Barb Holdorf.