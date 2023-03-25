 Skip to main content
Willard Hart

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Willard Hart died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

1942-2023

Willard J. Hart, son of Ezra and Lottie (Walton) Hart, was born Feb. 25, 1942, in rural Niobrara. He graduated from Belden High School in May 1961 and served in the U.S. Army from November 1962 until November 1964.

On May 7, 1965, Willard married Sandra Hill, and they were blessed with 57 years of marriage and three children, Shelly, Teresa and Doug.

Willard worked at a gravel pit and the Regional Center, before retiring in 2005 after a 40-year career with Vulcraft/Nucor Cold Finish.

Willard was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk and American Legion Post 16.

His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, John Wayne movies, Gunsmoke, Husker sports, taking drives through the country on minimum maintenance roads and visiting the Black Hills.

Willard also enjoyed reading and watching game shows. He always had a story to tell and could make up a song at the drop of a hat.

Willard is survived by his spouse, Sandra; children Shelly (John) Hanzlik and Doug Hart; five grandchildren, Carlie Hanzlik, Bradley (Ashley) Hanzlik, Samantha (Daniel) Claussen, Makayla Slahn and Wyatt Hart; four and a half great-grandchildren, Caroline Hanzlik, Everett Hanzlik, Colton Hanzlik, Nora Claussen, and baby Hanzlik coming in May 2023; brother Donald (Norma) Hart; sisters Margaret Lucht and Meledene (Garry) Nelson; sister-in-law Sharon Hart; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Slahn; parents Ezra and Lottie; parents-in-law Harold and Betty Hill; brothers Bob (Blondie) Hart, Milford (Marlene) Hart, Kenneth (Barb) Hart and Merlyn Hart; brother-in-law Fred “Demps” Lucht; nephews Mike Hart and David Hart; and niece Lea Ann Thomas.

If attending the visitation and funeral, please wear jeans and your favorite T-shirt — Willard’s orders!

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

