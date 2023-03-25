NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Willard Hart died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1942-2023
Willard J. Hart, son of Ezra and Lottie (Walton) Hart, was born Feb. 25, 1942, in rural Niobrara. He graduated from Belden High School in May 1961 and served in the U.S. Army from November 1962 until November 1964.
On May 7, 1965, Willard married Sandra Hill, and they were blessed with 57 years of marriage and three children, Shelly, Teresa and Doug.
Willard worked at a gravel pit and the Regional Center, before retiring in 2005 after a 40-year career with Vulcraft/Nucor Cold Finish.
Willard was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk and American Legion Post 16.
His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, John Wayne movies, Gunsmoke, Husker sports, taking drives through the country on minimum maintenance roads and visiting the Black Hills.
Willard also enjoyed reading and watching game shows. He always had a story to tell and could make up a song at the drop of a hat.
Willard is survived by his spouse, Sandra; children Shelly (John) Hanzlik and Doug Hart; five grandchildren, Carlie Hanzlik, Bradley (Ashley) Hanzlik, Samantha (Daniel) Claussen, Makayla Slahn and Wyatt Hart; four and a half great-grandchildren, Caroline Hanzlik, Everett Hanzlik, Colton Hanzlik, Nora Claussen, and baby Hanzlik coming in May 2023; brother Donald (Norma) Hart; sisters Margaret Lucht and Meledene (Garry) Nelson; sister-in-law Sharon Hart; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Slahn; parents Ezra and Lottie; parents-in-law Harold and Betty Hill; brothers Bob (Blondie) Hart, Milford (Marlene) Hart, Kenneth (Barb) Hart and Merlyn Hart; brother-in-law Fred “Demps” Lucht; nephews Mike Hart and David Hart; and niece Lea Ann Thomas.
If attending the visitation and funeral, please wear jeans and your favorite T-shirt — Willard’s orders!