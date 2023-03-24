NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Hart, 81, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Willard Hart died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.