 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Willard Harstick

Willard Harstick

WEST POINT — Willard F. “Willie” Harstick, 90, West Point, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the West Point Community Theatre or the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowments.

1932-2023

Willard “Willie” Harstick was born Dec. 16, 1932, in West Point to Henry and Olga (Schmuecker) Harstick. He attended Guardian Angels elementary and high school, graduating in May 1950.

Willie entered the U.S. Army in July 1953 and married Janice Catherine Burger on Aug. 22, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Willie was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, prior to assignments in France and Germany from December 1953 through May 1955. The couple raised their family in West Point. Willie worked construction, was employed at Main Street Bowl and the West Point Cleaners prior to starting in the dairy business with Patterson Creamery in February 1959. He continued as an employee when Hiland Dairy purchased the creamery before retiring in July 2014.

Willie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a lifetime VFW and American Legion member. He was an enthusiastic bowler, belonging to the West Point Bowling Association and Greater Siouxland Bowling Association. In 1995, he bowled a 300 game at Harmony Lanes in South Sioux City.

Baseball was another favorite pastime. Willie was a member of the West Point Baseball Association, umpired games for many years and was honored with induction into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire in 1986. Willie served on the board of directors for Oakland Golf Club, where he pursued another of his favorite sports.

Survivors include Janice, his spouse of 69 years; sons Mark (Debbie) of West Point, Jeffrey of West Point, Willard Dean (Cindy) of Columbus and Gregory (Debra) of Lincoln; daughter Susan (Dr. Craig) Jacobus of Fremont; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Willie was preceded by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Donna (Robert) Uher.

Lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.

Tags

In other news

William Cedar

William Cedar

CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Cedar, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. William Cedar died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Richard Schulz

Richard Schulz

PIERCE — Services for Richard H. Schulz, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Schulz died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Sylvester Starman

Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. “Vet” Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh.

Michael Schulz

Michael Schulz

Michael E. Schulz was born in Norfolk on May 17, 1952, to Delvin and Maxine (Heiderman) Schulz and passed away surrounded by his family in Lincoln on April 7, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 21 days.

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Michael Hindman

Michael Hindman

Michael “Mick” Hindman, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Chamberlain-McColley Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.

Minnie Laible

Minnie Laible

ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Randy Volquardsen

Randy Volquardsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.

Sylvester Starman

Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara