Willard Harstick

WEST POINT — Willard F. “Willie” Harstick, 90, West Point, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the West Point Community Theatre or the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowments.
1932-2023
Willard “Willie” Harstick was born Dec. 16, 1932, in West Point to Henry and Olga (Schmuecker) Harstick. He attended Guardian Angels elementary and high school, graduating in May 1950.
Willie entered the U.S. Army in July 1953 and married Janice Catherine Burger on Aug. 22, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Willie was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, prior to assignments in France and Germany from December 1953 through May 1955. The couple raised their family in West Point. Willie worked construction, was employed at Main Street Bowl and the West Point Cleaners prior to starting in the dairy business with Patterson Creamery in February 1959. He continued as an employee when Hiland Dairy purchased the creamery before retiring in July 2014.
Willie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a lifetime VFW and American Legion member. He was an enthusiastic bowler, belonging to the West Point Bowling Association and Greater Siouxland Bowling Association. In 1995, he bowled a 300 game at Harmony Lanes in South Sioux City.
Baseball was another favorite pastime. Willie was a member of the West Point Baseball Association, umpired games for many years and was honored with induction into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire in 1986. Willie served on the board of directors for Oakland Golf Club, where he pursued another of his favorite sports.
Survivors include Janice, his spouse of 69 years; sons Mark (Debbie) of West Point, Jeffrey of West Point, Willard Dean (Cindy) of Columbus and Gregory (Debra) of Lincoln; daughter Susan (Dr. Craig) Jacobus of Fremont; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Willie was preceded by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Donna (Robert) Uher.
Lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial.