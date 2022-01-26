NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Willard Eggerling died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2022
Willard J. Eggerling, son of Joseph W. and Edna (Beltz) Eggerling, was born Sept. 28, 1934, on the family farm near Creighton. He attended Salem Country School and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton.
On Nov. 10, 1973, Willard was united in marriage to Mary M. Schiltmeyer at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. They were blessed with a son, Steven Joseph Eggerling.
Willard lived in Yankton before moving to Norfolk. He had various occupations throughout his lifetime, most recently at the Norfolk Public Library. Willard worked as a handyman around town and became friends with many people in the Norfolk community.
Willard was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
He is survived by his spouse, Mary M. Eggerling; a son, Steven Joseph Eggerling; and his sisters, Evelyn Indra, Loretta (Marlin) Kratochvil and JoAnn (Ron) Vavak.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lavonne (Ralph) Sykora; a brother-in-law, Art Indra Jr.; his parents-in-law; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.