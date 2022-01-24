 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Willard Eggerling died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.

Tags

In other news

James Sazama

James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.

Gerald Allen Jr.

Gerald Allen Jr.

AINSWORTH — Service for Gerald W. “Jerry” Allen Jr., 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Shirley Yates

Shirley Yates

OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Emma Sternberg

Emma Sternberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Emma Kay Sternberg, 12-week-old daughter of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

WISNER — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery in Wisner.

Duane Keim

Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.

Dorothy Joslin

Dorothy Joslin

WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara