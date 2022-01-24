NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Willard Eggerling died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.
AINSWORTH — Service for Gerald W. “Jerry” Allen Jr., 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Emma Kay Sternberg, 12-week-old daughter of Breanna Stanley and Andrew Sternberg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield.
WISNER — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery in Wisner.
AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.
WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.