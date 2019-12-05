SPENCER — Services for Willard Dummer, 77, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.