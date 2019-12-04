SPENCER — Services for Willard Dummer, 77, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Danny R. Heitman, 65, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
ALBION — Services for Dolores (Miller) Root-Schaefer, 102, Hooper, formerly of Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
— Memorial services for Jeremy Shelden, 38, Spencer, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
Marie Smeal, 96, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Home at Clearlake, Calif. She and her spouse, George Smeal, were married Oct. 28, 1945. He died March 1, 2016.
PIERCE — Private memorial services for Karen L. Schall, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce. She died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie “Ida” Jones, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald F. “Don” Hofmann, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.