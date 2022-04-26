NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willard “Willy” Bernstrauch, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jeff Gould will officiate.
Memorial visitation with family present will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Willard Bernstrauch died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2022
A link to view the service will be available in the coming days.
Willard Bernstrauch, son of Herman and Agnes (Fahrenholtz) Bernstrauch was born July 22, 1938, at home on the farm in Norfolk. He was blessed with a son, Bill, who has always shared his dad’s love of cars and racing.
Willy was united in marriage to Betty Hoover on Jan. 4, 1980, at the Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Following their union, he became a dad to Betty’s children and has been a special part of their lives since.
Willy dedicated over 20 years managing Speedway Auto Parts. He later managed Central Sand and Gravel. He also owned a fiberglass topper shop. He loved anything with a motor and spent many years racing cars and motorcycles.
Willy loved spending time in the garage with family, restoring old cars, including his ‘55 two-door 150 affectionately called “Willy’s Junk Yard Dog.” He was a former member of the Coachmen Car Club and Cyclones Motorcycle Club. The TV was always tuned to FOX News or drag racing with the volume level several notches too high. Above all he enjoyed being around his family and was always happy to have a living room full of grandkids running around or sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee and a conversation.
Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Betty of Norfolk; children Bill (Lynn) Bernstrauch of Norfolk, Cindy O’Connell of Lincoln, Kelly Polt of Norfolk, Jeff O’Connell of Norfolk, Joy (Mike) Tielke of Norfolk and Jill O’Connell of Norfolk; grandchildren Brandon Sudbeck of Bow Valley, Amanda (Eric) DePietro of Denver, Colo., Riley Bernstrauch of Lincoln, Jamie (Cody) Meyer of Omaha, Kylie (Ryan) Hoff of Norfolk, Jase Kess of Lincoln, Conrad (Melanie) Kess of Omaha, Ellie (Kyle) Pospisil of Brandon, S.D., Willy (Bry) Tielke of Norfolk, Emily (Jayden) Prauner of Norfolk, Libby Tielke of Norfolk, Hunter (Shyann) Halsey of Norfolk, Chace (Tiffany) Halsey of Madison and Jacob O’Connell overseas in the U.S. Armed Forces; 11 great-grandchildren; brother David Bernstrauch of Norfolk; and a host of loving extended friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes; siblings Wilbert, Wallace, Mildred, Dorothy, Letha, Shirley and Ruby; daughter-in-law Sherri Bernstrauch; and grandson Michael Tielke.