Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler,
Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willard “Willy” Bernstrauch, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jeff Gould will officiate.

Memorial visitation with family present will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Willard Bernstrauch died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1938-2022

A link to view the service will be available in the coming days.

Willard Bernstrauch, son of Herman and Agnes (Fahrenholtz) Bernstrauch was born July 22, 1938, at home on the farm in Norfolk. He was blessed with a son, Bill, who has always shared his dad’s love of cars and racing.

Willy was united in marriage to Betty Hoover on Jan. 4, 1980, at the Episcopal Church in Norfolk. Following their union, he became a dad to Betty’s children and has been a special part of their lives since.

Willy dedicated over 20 years managing Speedway Auto Parts. He later managed Central Sand and Gravel. He also owned a fiberglass topper shop. He loved anything with a motor and spent many years racing cars and motorcycles.

Willy loved spending time in the garage with family, restoring old cars, including his ‘55 two-door 150 affectionately called “Willy’s Junk Yard Dog.” He was a former member of the Coachmen Car Club and Cyclones Motorcycle Club. The TV was always tuned to FOX News or drag racing with the volume level several notches too high. Above all he enjoyed being around his family and was always happy to have a living room full of grandkids running around or sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee and a conversation.

Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Betty of Norfolk; children Bill (Lynn) Bernstrauch of Norfolk, Cindy O’Connell of Lincoln, Kelly Polt of Norfolk, Jeff O’Connell of Norfolk, Joy (Mike) Tielke of Norfolk and Jill O’Connell of Norfolk; grandchildren Brandon Sudbeck of Bow Valley, Amanda (Eric) DePietro of Denver, Colo., Riley Bernstrauch of Lincoln, Jamie (Cody) Meyer of Omaha, Kylie (Ryan) Hoff of Norfolk, Jase Kess of Lincoln, Conrad (Melanie) Kess of Omaha, Ellie (Kyle) Pospisil of Brandon, S.D., Willy (Bry) Tielke of Norfolk, Emily (Jayden) Prauner of Norfolk, Libby Tielke of Norfolk, Hunter (Shyann) Halsey of Norfolk, Chace (Tiffany) Halsey of Madison and Jacob O’Connell overseas in the U.S. Armed Forces; 11 great-grandchildren; brother David Bernstrauch of Norfolk; and a host of loving extended friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes; siblings Wilbert, Wallace, Mildred, Dorothy, Letha, Shirley and Ruby; daughter-in-law Sherri Bernstrauch; and grandson Michael Tielke.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

