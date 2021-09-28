You have permission to edit this article.
Willard Bartels

WAKEFIELD — Services for Willard J. Bartels, 86, Wakefield, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Willard Bartels died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

In other news

CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

WAYNE — Services for LaJeane (Miller) Marotz, 92, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. LaJeane Marotz died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home in Winside.

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…

NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Services for Linda L. Howard, 74, Mankato, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Kasota, 141 S. Rice St., in Kasota, Minn.

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

