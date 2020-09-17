CREIGHTON — Private services for Will Fuchtman, 71, Norfolk, will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
He died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.
1949-2020
William Alfred Fuchtman, son of Alfred and Clara (Pavelka) Fuchtman, was born May 2, 1949, in Plainview. He graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton.
Will served his country in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. He lived in Norfolk and worked as an irrigation specialist for Valley Irrigation and Lindsay Irrigation.
Will was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton.
Will is survived by his mother, Clara Fuchtman of Creighton; siblings Karen McLaughlin of Mantorville, Minn., Jack (Jan) Fuchtman of Creighton, Kenneth (Laura) Fuchtman of Creighton, Dennis (Lois) Fuchtman of Creighton, Becky Gehrke of Omaha and Heather Fuchtman of Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Fuchtman; a sister, Benita Fuchtman; a sister-in-law, Joyce Fuchtman; and a niece, Danielle Fuchtman.