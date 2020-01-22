Wilfred Hasenkamp

Wilfred Hasenkamp

PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stanton/Pilger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602, Stanton/Pilger American Legion Post 69 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the church.

He died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2020

Wilfred Herman Hasenkamp was born on July 21, 1930, to Edward and Beata (Loewe) Hasenkamp of rural Pilger. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger, where he was baptized and went through confirmation.

Wilfred attended Stanton County rural schools north of Pilger through the eighth grade and then helped on his family farm. In February 1952, Wilfred entered the U.S. Army, fulfilling his basic training at Fort Riley in Kansas then serving his country in Germany during the Korean War. He returned home in 1954 and continued to farm.

Wilfred married Palma Dolezal on Aug. 24, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The couple farmed and raised their family northwest of Pilger, where Wilfred served as a Stanton County 4-H leader and was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He enjoyed singing in choirs and for weddings, bowling and playing cards in a card club.

Upon retirement from farming, he worked at Dinklage Feedlot and Norfolk Sale Barn. They moved to Stanton, where he worked at Elkhorn Acres Golf Club, attended Faith Lutheran Church, maintained a beautiful garden and mowed neighbors’ yards.

Wilfred went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Wilfred is survived by his five children along with their families: son Mike and Joan Hasenkamp of Columbus and their children, Christie and Ryan; a daughter, Lynette Hasenkamp of Nanuet, N.Y., and her daughters, Kate Liebert and Emily (Joe) Kelderhouse; a son, Tim and Emma Hasenkamp of Stanton and their sons, James and Joseph; a daughter, Sheryl and Kevin Eames of Lincoln and their sons Matthew and Nathan; and a daughter, Karla and Michael McClure of Longmont, Colo., and their children Ethan, Rachel and Anna; a sister, Luetta Reuter of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Joan Hasenkamp of West Point.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Palma; his parents, Edward and Beata Hasenkamp; a sister, Bernitha Gemelke; a brother, Merlin Hasenkamp; and his brothers-in-law, Emil Gemelke and Calvin Reuter.

