Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Wilfred Gustafson died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye Smith, 75, Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
PIERCE — Services for Doris Buckendahl, 87, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Doris Buckendahl died Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.
LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of…
LAUREL — Services for Herman Vollersen, 89, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Herman Vollersen died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
OSMOND — Graveside service for Robert R. “Bobby” Gansebom, 64, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326, VFW Post 7838 and the Sons of The American Legion in Osmond.
ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
