You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Wilfred Gustafson

SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home Creighton.

Wilfred Gustafson died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

In other news

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chape…

Larry Werkmeister

Larry Werkmeister

NELIGH — Services for Larry Werkmeister, 80, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Larry Werkmeister died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.

Cathie Black

Cathie Black

LYNCH — Memorial services for Cathie Black, 70, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at later date.

Michael Witt

Michael Witt

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Michael D. Witt, 78, Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Elizabeth McConahay

Elizabeth McConahay

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth McConahay died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Douglas Jensen

Douglas Jensen

LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.

Melvin Armfield

Melvin Armfield

O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by …

Ruth Labenz

Ruth Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ruth Labenz died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Delores Deck

Delores Deck

WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara