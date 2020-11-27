Graveside services for Wilburn Junior “Will” Masters, 77, of Broaddus, Texas, were held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Broaddus Cemetery with the Rev. Hugh Mixon officiating.
1943-2020
Mr. Masters was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Jena, La., to the late Bettie (Harris) and Wilburn Masters, and died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Masters served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 3, 1960, to Aug. 4, 1964, stationed on the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31). He was a retired welder. Mr. Masters loved to camp and fish. He enjoyed spending his winters traveling the south with his wife of 34 years. He liked the time they would spend going to old antique stores looking for treasures. Mr. Masters was a good cook and often made many special meals for his family. He enjoyed watching Westerns and reading western novels by Louis L’Amour. But nothing compared to how much he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (O’Connell) Masters of Norfolk; grandchildren and spouses, Chasity and Kyle Henn, Jessica Masters, Robert Ainsworth, Stephanie and Chris Hoffman, Luke and Kelsie Backer, Lynn and Brandon Anderson, Tommy and Alyssa Zegers, Keaton and Zoe Buchholtz and Mariah Buchholtz; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Rick Bryan and Bertha Dunbar, all of Broaddus, Texas; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Masters and Tracy and Rob Backer, all of Norfolk; stepson and daughter-in-law Thomas and Bernie Buchholtz of Norfolk; daughters Kelly Martin and family of Mira Loma, Calif., and Caroline Masters and family of Crescent City, Calif.; son Chris Masters and family of Poteau, Okla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ruth Marie King; brothers Dalbert Edward Masters and David Esbon Masters; parents-in-law Dan and Helen O’Connell; brothers-in-law Jim O’Connell and Gene O’Connell; sisters-in-law Donna Luebbers and Patricia Swanson; and grandson Brandon Ainsworth.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.