BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.