SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.