Wesley Schlote

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. “Wes” Schlote, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Center.
1950-2019
Wes was born on June 14, 1950, the son of Herman and Gladys (Heese) Schlote in Sioux City. He was raised in Laurel and Plainview. Wes graduated from Plainview in 1968. He continued his education at Wayne State College in Wayne.
On Sept. 14, 1972, Wes married Paula Jo Renter. The couple made their home in Norfolk.
Wes was in construction. He worked for several contractors, including Morton Buildings. He specialized in floor installation and later became a carpet layer. Following his retirement, Wes began working for the City of Norfolk in the parks department.
Wes is survived by his three children: Christine (Jason) Donner of Lincoln, Michelle Schlote of Omaha and Jared Schlote of Norfolk; his siblings, Keith (Bonnie) Schlote of Omaha, Ark., Bruce (Nancy) Schlote of Plainview, Dona (Doug) Thies of Norfolk, Dale (Tammy) Schlote of Norfolk and Dean (Nancy) Schlote of Plainview.
He was preceded by his spouse, Paula Jo, and his parents.
