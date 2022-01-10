BASSETT — Services for Wesley Sandall, 95, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett and will continue Wednesday at the church an hour prior to services.
Wes Sandall died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Bassett United Methodist Church or the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care.