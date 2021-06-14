NORFOLK — Services for Wesley Curtis, 84, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Iva M. Schultz, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Wesley Curtis, 84, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Roger Smith, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ellen (Bergt) Glanzer, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on June 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Terence “Terry” Becker of Wynot are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Damion Spanggaard, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, lost his decades-long battle with Type 1 diabetes on Feb. 1, 2021. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
NORFOLK — Services for Lowell N. Jenny, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. No…