Wesley Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley E. “Wes” Curtis, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2021
After a short illness and surrounded by family in his home, Wes peacefully went to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Wesley Everett “Wes” Curtis was born on Aug. 5, 1936, in North Canaan, Conn., the son of Laura and Orvil Curtis. He attended Housatonic Valley School. From 1953 to 1956, he was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Korean War.
On Oct. 29, 1961, Wes married Mary Louise Luebcke in O’Neill. Wes joined Vulcraft in 1968 and retired after 28 years of service. After retirement, he stayed busy driving a charter bus and visiting various places in their R.V. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and being around his family.
Wes is survived by his spouse, Mary Lou; his daughters, Sheila Ferrazzi (John Sr.) of Waterbury, Conn., and Deborah McGuire of Hendersonville, Tenn.; a son, David Curtis Sr. (Amy) of Hardy, Va.; nine grandchildren: John Ferrazzi Jr., Nicole Ferrazzi, Joseph Ferrazzi, Michael McClary, Michele McGuire-Dunn, David Curtis Jr., Jennifer Curtis, Austin Smith and Ashley Smith; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Wesley E. Curtis Jr.; two sisters; and five brothers.
Please make any memorial donations to the children’s charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.