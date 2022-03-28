LAUREL — Services for Wesley J. Bloom, 93, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Wesley Bloom died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ila J. Friedrich, 87, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Marjorie Tomjack, 96, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lyla F. Fuhrman, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dolores Broders, 98, Lindy, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Lyle Frerichs, 77, of O’Neill will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with a 1:30 p.m. burial in the Page Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
ELGIN — Services for Terrance C. “Terry” Henn, 75, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, of South Sioux City, formerly of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. A…
NORFOLK — Services for Sondra Herian, 83, of Glasco, Kan., are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.