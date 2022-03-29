CONCORD — Services for Wesley J. Bloom, 93, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in rural Concord.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Wesley Bloom died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.